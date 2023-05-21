Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police

A toddler shot their mother and a man who had an active murder warrant out for his arrest earlier this week

Published on May 21, 2023 02:06 PM
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Photo: Alamy

A toddler-involved shooting in Indiana has led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Illinois, authorities said.

On Thursday evening, a 3-year-old gained access to a gun and fired off a round, which hit and injured two people at an apartment in Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department Lt. Justin Hartman said, per CNN.

After the incident, police responded to a local hospital, where the two victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the outlet.

Police identified the victims as the toddler's mother, whose name has not been released, and Trayshaun Smith, a friend of the child's mother who was visiting the apartment.

police-tape.jpg
Getty. Getty Images

Smith, 23, was then arrested on an active murder warrant issued out of Cook County, Illinois, Hartman said, per CNN.

Lafayette Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It is not immediately clear if Smith has legal representation to provide a comment on his behalf.

The Lafayette Police Department is now working with the Markham Police Department in Cook County in regard to Smith's arrest, ABC News reported.

Smith currently resides in Lafayette, the outlet said, citing authorities. The area is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

