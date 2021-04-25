3-Year-Old Boy Killed, Woman Injured During Shooting at Birthday Party in Florida

The victims were attending a birthday party at a residence in the Golden Glades

A 3-year-old boy was killed and a 21-year-old woman was injured after a gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Florida.

On Saturday evening, officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert at a residence on Northeast 158th Street and found Elijah LaFrance suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The toddler was transported by police to the local hospital where he died from his injuries, police officials said.

An adult woman, who has not been identified, was also shot and taken to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition at Aventura Hospital.

Through preliminary investigations, Miami-Dade police officials have learned that the victims were attending a birthday party at a residence in the Golden Glades when they were shot.

The property where the shooting occurred was an Airbnb rental, which was booked to host the party, according to CBS4, which reported that an altercation started outside of the house and shots were fired.

The suspect remains at large and has not been identified by police.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.