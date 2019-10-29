‘How Could You Drive Away?’ Ind. Toddler Killed in Hit-and-Run While Playing in Driveway

Image zoom Facebook

An Indiana toddler is dead after being hit by a car while playing in her driveway — and now her family and community are searching for answers.

“How could you drive away from something like that? I don’t care if you don’t have insurance or if you were high, how could you drive away when you saw a baby like that? How could you do that?” Jean Bland, Indianapolis resident and neighbor of the victim, told WXIN.

The victim, identified as 21-month-old Giselle Quiroz, was playing in her family’s driveway Sunday evening when a car driving near the curb hit her, WCVB reports. At the time of the incident, Giselle’s parents were outside watching her play. The driver didn’t stop and Giselle died. She was about to turn two.

“They didn’t stop and that was wrong. Accidents happen, but they need to stop and take account for what they did,” neighbor Lela Miller said, according to WXIN.

Bland told WXIN that this wasn’t the first time a driver dangerously sped down the northwest neighborhood’s street.

“They fly down this street,” she said. “They always have and always will and it’s scary.”

Neighbors said they hope the driver is found and charged in Giselle’s death.

“I think anybody that will hit a child and leave them is kind of sick,” Miller said. “You have to stop and see if you can help.”

The vehicle that struck Giselle is described as a gray four-door sedan, according to WBIW. This is the 11th fatal hit-and-run in the city this year. Last year, Indianapolis had 14 similar crimes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Calls can remain anonymous.