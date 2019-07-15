Toddler Who Just Celebrated Her 3rd Birthday Is Killed in Road Rage Shooting

Image zoom Brooklyn Harris Family Photo

A Wisconsin family is grieving after a 3-year-old girl was fatally shot during a road rage incident Saturday morning.

Brooklyn Harris was in the car with her mother and three siblings when her mother nearly collided with another vehicle, KOV4, TMJ4 and CBS58 report.

Moments later, the driver of the other vehicle allegedly opened fire on the Milwaukee family. Brooklyn was struck by a bullet and died.

The suspect — who has not been identified — was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to flee from police.

“She just turned three on the first. She just turned three years old,” Brooklyn’s grandmother, Lasanga Ferguson, told Kron4.

“These innocent kids should be able to play out here and live their life,” Ferguson continued. “It shouldn’t be all this killing going on. It’s always an innocent bystander.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Brooklyn’s death has sparked outrage across the city.

“Every one of you should be just as angry and upset about this as I am,” Assistant Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department Ray Banks said, KOV4 reports. “She had her whole life in front of her.”

The incident is still under investigation.

“I’m glad that he’s caught and pray that justice be served for this little baby, everybody needs to wake up and make a change,” said neighbor Lisa Robinson, CBS58 reports.

It is unclear what charges the suspect faces.