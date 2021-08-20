Natalie Broussard was arrested Wednesday following her indictment last month

Toddler Died of Heatstroke After Being Left in Hot Car in 2020, and Mom Is Charged with Murder

Authorities have apprehended the 28-year-old mother of Ryatt Hensley, the 2-year-old boy who died in September 2020 from heatstroke after being left in a hot car.

Natalie Broussard was indicted last month on a second-degree murder charge in connection with her son's 2020 death.

On Monday, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office asked on social media for the public's help in finding Broussard.

On Wednesday night, Broussard was taken into custody, police confirmed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

She is being held without bond.

Ryatt died on Sept. 27, 2020, after he was discovered inside a hot vehicle.

It is unclear how long Ryatt is believed to have been in the vehicle prior to being found. The circumstances of how he was in the vehicle alone were also not immediately clear.

Police were called to Broussard's home in Duson that afternoon just before 2 p.m.

An autopsy confirmed the child died from heatstroke.

Broussard has yet to appear before a judge to plead to the charge.

PEOPLE was unable to identify her attorney, if she has one.

On average, 26 percent of U.S. hot car deaths are the result of children getting into vehicles on their own and not being able to get out, KidsandCars.org reported.