Toddler Girl Was Allegedly Killed by Rideshare Driver Who Had 'Romantic Relationship' With Her Dad

Two months after police recovered the remains of kidnapped 2-year-old Nalani Johnson from a Pennsylvania park, authorities have charged her father’s alleged lover with the girl’s homicide, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from Allegheny County Police indicates that Sharena Nancy, 25, was formally charged with criminal homicide late last week. She also faces a new charge of abuse of a corpse.

Nalani was reported missing on August 31. Her body was found three days later — in a public park located in Blairsville.

Hours earlier, though, police located Nancy, initially charging her with Nalani’s alleged kidnapping, as well as interference with custody of children and concealment of the whereabouts of a child.

Coroners later determined the girl’s death was the result of homicide.

It is alleged that Nancy kidnapped Nalani, eventually leaving her alone in Pine Ridge Park.

Early on in their investigation, detectives revealed Nalani’s father had become romantically acquainted with Nancy in the months before the toddler’s abduction and death.

Nalani’s father alleged to police that he was in a car with Uber and Lyft stickers — driven by Nancy — with his daughter and a friend when they stopped at an intersection to exit.

He allegedly told police that when he stepped out of the vehicle, Nancy drove off with his daughter still inside.

He said he attempted to reach Nancy on the phone but she never picked up. Nancy was apprehended in nearby Monroeville not long after, but Nalani was nowhere to be found.

However, Nancy allegedly told police Nalani’s father asked her to take his daughter to an “unnamed individual” who bought her for $10,000. She allegedly claimed that she dropped off the child with a person driving a silver SUV and out-of-state plates, then left.

“Nancy will remain in the Allegheny County Jail and be arraigned on the new charges,” reads the statement.

The statement does not address exactly how the girl died, but asks that anyone with any information pertinent to this case call them at (833) ALL-TIPS.

Nancy has yet to enter pleas to any of the charges against her.

Information about her lawyer was unavailable Tuesday.