Toddler Girl Sleeping Next to Man Is Killed When Shotgun Under His Pillow Discharges

Image zoom Marlin Pritchard Allegheny County Jail

A 3-year-old girl was shot to death as she slept Sunday morning, allegedly by a 51-year-old man who told investigators he fell asleep next to her while gripping the loaded shotgun beneath his pillow.

Pittsburgh Police confirm Marlin Pritchard, a resident of the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood, was charged Sunday with homicide, endangering the welfare of a child and a number of weapons offenses.

According to online records, Pritchard is being held without bail, and has yet to formally plead to the charges he faces.

Court files did not list an attorney for him.

The victim was identified as Chassity Clancy.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Pritchard told authorities he returned home to find three children and two adults in his home, fast asleep. He allegedly said he was sleeping next to Chassity, and that the shotgun under his pillow was pointed at the kids.

The probable cause affidavit against Pritchard alleges he told police he awoke to a loud bang, and found Chassity lifeless with a single gunshot wound to her neck.

The Post-Gazette reports officers called to the home immediately took Pritchard into custody.

Pritchard’s relationship to the two children was not specified. It was also unclear how he knew the third child and the two unnamed adults.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Pritchard allegedly told police he was sleeping with the gun under his pillow because of recent threats he’d received from others.

He allegedly said a couple he’d done contracting work for approached him Saturday to complain and threatened him.