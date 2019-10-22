Pa. Toddler Girl Was Fatally Shot and Died in Mom's Arms — as Police Search for Shooter

Image zoom Getty Images

A reward is being offered in Philadelphia for information leading to the arrest of the person behind a Sunday shooting that killed a 2-year-old girl.

Authorities have put up $30,000 for information about the shooter, who fired a rifle Sunday afternoon at a North Philadelphia residence from outside, hitting 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera in the back of her head.

Philadelphia Police confirm the little girl died in her mother’s arms.

“This beautiful child was being held by her mother when she was shot and killed by an individual who fired a rifle into her home,” reads a statement from police. “Her killer is still out there.”

RELATED: 11-Month-Old Baby in Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times in Stepmother’s Car

The child’s mother, 24, was also shot — once in the back and also in the right side of the head. She is in stable condition.

The shooting also injured a 33-year-old man, who was shot in the stomach and remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe the house was targeted.

According to police, Sunday’s fatal incident was preceded eight minutes earlier by another shooting nearby, which did not leave any dead or injured.

Ballistics evidence indicates the two shootings are connected.

Sunday’s violence followed the shooting Saturday of an 11-month-old baby, which is not connected to Sunday’s shootings.

The infant, identified as Yazeem Jenkins, is clinging to life in an intensive care unit, after being shot four times. One bullet struck him in the head.

If he ends up surviving the shooting, authorities believe Yazeem’s life will likely be spent in a wheelchair.

Another individual in the car is believed to have been the target of Saturday’s shooting.

No one has been arrested in either shooting.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, on Twitter, implored citizens to come forward if they have helpful information.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“Philadelphians should not live in fear of violence that could take away a child’s life,” he wrote. “But for too many, this is a sad reality. With the unabated flow of illegal guns and drugs, we must do whatever we can locally to address violence and help residents.”

Outraged, disgusted, and heartbroken by the violence this weekend that claimed the life of an innocent 2-year-old and left another infant fighting for his life. My prayers are with their families and communities during this tragic time. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) October 20, 2019

Kenney wrote that he was “outraged, disgusted, and heartbroken” by the violence.

Police have assured the public they can remain anonymous when they call 215-686-TIPS to provide pertinent information about the shootings.