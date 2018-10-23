Battered 2-Year-Old Texas Girl Taken Off Life Support as Mother and Mom's Boyfriend Face Charges

A Texas mother and her boyfriend are behind bars after allegedly severely abusing her 2-year-old daughter, who died late Thursday after being removed from life support after three days.

According to arrest affidavits obtained by PEOPLE, Joshua Fulbright and Sarah Newsom, both 23, were arrested Monday after the couple brought the girl to the hospital. Each now faces a felony count of injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury.

Investigators allege that the victim, Scarlette Newsom, showed signs of substantial bruising across her back, arms and head.

On Tuesday, Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons posted an update on Scarlette, asking for “Prayers for a sweet baby girl that has been sent to Cook’s Children’s Hospital.”

Lemons wrote: “She is in the best of care at Cooks, and we believe they are doing all they can. We are requesting prayers for her, the doctors and her extended family members. God can heal her, and prayers are always welcomed.”

A post on Friday simply stated that “Our hearts are broken today,” adding, “Nothing else can be or should be said.”

Both Fulbright are each being held on $250,000 bail.

According to updates relatives have posted on social media, Scarlette was taken off life support Thursday afternoon after she was pronounced brain dead.

Her organs were donated to children needing transplants.

According to the arrest affidavits, Fulbright allegedly admitted striking Scarlette in the head days earlier, inside Newsom’s home in Dean.

Newsom, detectives allege, also acknowledged striking the child.

“Tonight, I said goodbye to my daughter Scarlette,” the girl’s father, Jordan Newsom, posted on social media Thursday evening. “She is now where she can no longer suffer and feel no more pain I will always love you goodbye my baby blue.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to cover the costs of Scarlette’s funeral.