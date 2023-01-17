Toddler Dies Week After Hit-and-Run Crash that Also Killed Teen Brother; Boys Were Heading to Grandmother's

Damian Amaya-Pineda, 2, died a week after the Los Angeles crash that also killed his older brother, 13-year-old Chris Amaya-Pineda

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 17, 2023 01:31 PM
Damian and Chris Amaya-Pineda
Damian (left) and Chris Amaya-Pineda.

A toddler has died a week after a hit-and-run crash that also killed his teenage brother, loved ones confirmed.

Damian Amaya-Pineda, 2, was in "grave condition" following the crash in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, family members said in a GoFundMe campaign.

"The doctors did everything they could to save little Damian's life, however, his injuries were way too severe," organizer Ivan Jones wrote in a Jan. 16 update. "We were all rooting for little Damian so much."

His older brother, Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13, died the day of the crash, the family said. The boys' 16-year-old sister and their 35-year-old mother, Debbie, were injured but are recovering.

The kids were on their way to their grandmother's house around 8 a.m., when the driver of a Mercedes ran a red light and hit the family's SUV, sending it into a fence and a parked car, KTLA reports.

Police said the unidentified male driver did not stop and fled the scene after his car caught fire, CBS reports. The suspect remains at large.

"Just as important is the devastation to the father, who is completely heart broken, and was at work during the accident," reads the fundraiser, which had raised more than $80,000 as of Jan. 17.

At a sidewalk vigil this week, the heartbroken parents mourned the sudden deaths of their two sons.

"They took like half of my life away, man," Debbie Amaya told CBS, adding "A mom should never bury her children and it hurts me so bad that I didn't just lose just one.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the LAPD or submit an anonymous tip on the CrimeStoppers website.

