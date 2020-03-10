Federal Prosecutor Kills Wife and Himself in Apparent Murder-Suicide in California

Image zoom Timothy and Tamara Delgado Facebook

Timothy Delgado, a federal prosecutor in California, killed himself and his wife Tamara Delgado in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.

On Sunday, authorities with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they were conducting a homicide investigation in the Delgado’s home of Granite Bay, which is located near Sacramento. The next day, the sheriff’s office said in a statement that the homicide was being investigated as a murder-suicide, and identified Timothy, 43, and Tamara, 45, as the deceased victims.

“We believe that Mr. Delgado fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself,” the statement read, adding, “Mr. Delgado was a prosecutor with the US Attorney’s Office.”

According to The Associated Press, Timothy was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California. The AP reports that Tamara’s mother had called the sheriff’s office asking for a welfare check on the couple.

We are investigating yesterday’s homicide as a murder/suicide. Decedents are Timothy Delgado, 43, & Tamara Delgado, 45, of Granite Bay. We believe that Mr. Delgado fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Mr. Delgado was a prosecutor with the US Attorney’s Office. pic.twitter.com/ggk2MYeXSv — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 9, 2020

In a statement to PEOPLE, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said that they were “notified on Sunday, March 8, 2020, of the death of Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Delgado and his wife.”

“We were informed that Mr. Delgado and his wife were found deceased in their home,” the statement read. “The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with the assistance of FBI, and we are fully cooperating with the investigation.”

A close friend of Tamara’s told KOVR that she was a loving mother to her two children, a daughter and a son, saying, “The love that a mom gives to her children and they adored her. They just adored her. And she’s gone.”