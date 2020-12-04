HLN Special Examines Case of Timmothy Pitzen, Missing Boy Whose Mom Wrote Taunting Suicide Note

Timmothy Pitzen has been missing for more than 9 years, but his family holds out hope for his safe return

Timmothy Pitzen was 6 years old on May 11, 2011, when his mother Amy checked him out of kindergarten in Aurora, Illinois, without telling the boy’s father, Jim.

Mother and son went to a zoo and then spent the next two nights at nearby indoor water-park resorts, being elusive about their whereabouts with Jim at bay but making reassuring phone calls to police and Jim’s brother to say they were fine, according to authorities.

Three days later, on May 14, 2011, an employee of the Rockford Inn motel found Amy dead in her room with self-inflicted slashes on her wrists and neck. She left a suicide note stating that Timmothy was “safe” with others who would care for him. But she added, “You will never find him.”

More than nine years later, the boy is still missing — and authorities continue to follow up leads in hopes of finding Timmothy, who would now be 15 years old.

Image zoom Timmothy Pitzen

The family continues to hold out hope for Timmothy's safe return. “My son is still out there somewhere needing to come home to his family,” Jim told PEOPLE in 2019.

Image zoom Jim Pitzen, at left, with Timmothy and Amy in 2009

"They read the note to me," Jim Pitzen tells the show. "She said Timmothy was with somebody who loves him and will take care of him — and that we'll never find him."

