Crime Shooting Near Times Square Leaves 22-Year-Old Man Dead The New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that the case remains open and no arrests have been made By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 10, 2023 12:51 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Alba Vigaray/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock A shooting near Times Square on Thursday has left a 22-year-old man dead. Officers first responded to a call near the popular tourist spot on 44th Street and 8th Avenue shortly after 5:30 PM. New York Rep. Lee Zeldin Comments on Shooting in Front of Twin Daughters: 'They Acted Very Swiftly' A New York Police Department representative tells PEOPLE that upon officers' arrival, a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the right side of his chest. After being unsuccessfully revived at the scene by emergency responders, he was transported to Mount Sinai West, where he was officially pronounced dead. The case remains ongoing, and the NYPD has not made any arrests in connection with the shooting. A bouncer for a bar near the commercial district told the New York Times on Thursday that a single gunshot was heard before people began running away from a nearby Shake Shack. Getty Images/iStockphoto According to WNBC, the victim then ran a block away from the fast-casual restaurant before collapsing in front of a deli. New York Police Arrest Man in Connection with Stabbing of 3 Homeless Men in Their Sleep: 'Senseless Acts' Two men are reportedly connected to the shooting in what the New York Post says is a drug-related attack. "There were two uniform policemen… in front of the turnstiles when you come out and I shouted for them to come out," one witness told the Post. The man said he was coming out of the subway station when he heard the gunshot. Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. Times Square remains one of New York City's most crowded places. Although foot traffic in the area decreased after the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial district reports on its website that the area sees nearly 360,000 pedestrians each day. Times Square has pedestrian counts as high as 450,000 on its busiest days.