Robert Burck was arrested Saturday on charges of resisting an officer without violence and aggressive panhandling

Times Square Performer Known as the 'Naked Cowboy' Arrested in Daytona Beach While Performing at Bike Week

A famous Times Square performer was arrested a long way from home in Florida over the weekend.

Robert Burck, who is known as the "Naked Cowboy" for his schtick of playing guitar in boxer briefs, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Burck, 50, was performing at the city's annual Bike Week event, a multi-day motorcycle event and rally that includes concerts, parties and motorcycle racing. Burck has been performing at the event for years, according to ClickOrlando.com.

According to online jail records, Burck was arrested Saturday on charges of resisting an officer without violence and aggressive panhandling.

He was released from the Volusia County Jail on Sunday, ClickOrlando.com reported.

Burck had been taking photos with people "approximately 10 feet away from the front door of a commercially zoned property," an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE said, putting him in violation of Daytona Beach's panhandling ordinance.

The ordinance was put into place in 2019 after an "increase in aggressive panhandling and begging" in the city became "disturbing and disruptive to residents and businesses."

The ordinance prohibits panhandling "within 20 feet in any direction from any entrance or exit of commercially zoned property."

"The defendant was only observed wearing a white in color underwear, and a multi-color straw hat during this incident, which caused crowds to form a circle around him, while panhandling," the arrest report says.

The report also says that Burck "refused" to follow an officer's orders "by pulling away" during the arrest.

Earlier on Saturday, a video had been posted to the Naked Cowboy Facebook page showing Burck in his outfit playing guitar on a sidewalk.

"Naked in Daytona!" the caption for the video read.