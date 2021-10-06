The suspect, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, is currently at large, say police

4 Injured in Shooting at Texas High School that Began After Fight, Suspect at Large: Police

Four people were injured during a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas, that began after a fight between two students, say police.

The shooting took place at Timberview High School. Police were called to the scene at about 9:15 a.m., according to Brenda Van Sickle, the Arlington police public information officer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Apparently, it started between a fight between two students; one pulled out a gun. It is not a random thing," Van Sickle tells PEOPLE.

Police are currently looking for the suspect, identified as Timothy George Simpkins, 18. Simpkins may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260, police said.

"There was only one person shooting," Van Sickle tells PEOPLE. "This is an isolated thing between the two. Simpkins got into a fight with another student."

Van Sickle says it's "possible [Simpkins] is still armed. It is best not to confront him."

Two people were injured from gunshot wounds, while the other two were injured in other ways, Van Sickle says.

Police said one person sustained only minor injuries and refused treatment, while three others were hospitalized.

According to a press release from the Mansfield Independent School District, a student and a staff member were among the injured people.

The school was on lockdown, but "the 'all clear' has since been given," the district's release said.