Rory Teasley was allegedly strangled to death by his boyfriend of a decade, Docquen Jovo Watkins, over an argument about a video game

TikToker Rory Teasley's Last Video Before His Boyfriend Allegedly Killed Him Was About Getting Older

Just days before his untimely death, TikTok creator Rory Teasley was doing what he is known for –– entertaining his more than 200,000 followers.

But what the content creator, 28, who won over fans with his comical videos, TikTok dances, and lively personality, hoped would be a funny bit about getting older is now a sad reminder of the future he was robbed of.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Teasley posted a now heartbreaking video to the social media platform shortly before he was allegedly strangled to death by his boyfriend, Docquen Jovo Watkins, in Pontiac, Michigan last week.

In the video captioned, "Getting Old A MF," Teasley can be seen getting out of bed while jokingly holding his "aching" back while what sounds like bubble wrap popping noises play in the background. Text that reads "Approaching 30 Be Like.." also appears in the video.

Teasley's final video before his death has garnered over 150,000 views and thousands of comments from fans and followers, many of whom issued their condolences upon hearing about his death.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities in Michigan allege that Teasley's long-term boyfriend of 10 years, Watkins, 31, strangled the TikToker during an argument over the video game, Overwatch. PEOPLE confirms through online records that Watkins has been charged with second-degree murder.

RELATED VIDEO: Murder in Paradise? Wife Fights for Answers in Husband's Suspicious Death on Cancún Anniversary Getaway

In a statement, police allege that Watkins called the Oakland County Sheriff's Department to his home on Jan. 6, and had told authorities that he and Teasley had gotten into a fight while playing video games.

When police arrived at Watkins' residence, he told authorities that Teasley was sleeping on the couch. According to police, Teasley was unresponsive and was not breathing, and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by medical personnel.

Docquen Watkins Docquen Watkins | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

"We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those that do so will be held accountable."

Watkins is being held without bond. It is currently unclear if he has retained legal representation to comment on his behalf.