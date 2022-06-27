Randon Lee, the son of Ophelia Nichols, known to her nearly 7 million TikTok followers as Mama Tot, was shot at a gas station in Prichard

Son of TikTok Star 'Mama Tot' Is Fatally Shot in Alabama, as She Pleads for Answers

The son of an Alabama TikTok star was fatally shot on Friday, and the killing remains unsolved.

In a heart-wrenching clip posted to the platform Saturday, Ophelia Nichols — known on TikTok as @shoelover99 and Mama Tot — tearfully confirmed her 18-year-old son, Randon Lee, had been shot to death at a gas station in Prichard the night before

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My son was murdered," Nichols says in the clip, noting that Saturday would have been his 19th birthday. "He was shot. And I have this hatred in my heart that I don't recognize, because I have never felt hate for anybody."

Nichols asked all of her 7 million followers to come forward with any information they might have on her son's killing.

"Somebody's gotta know something," she said before crying. "This individual took my son's life. ... And I know they're out there, in my town. They're out there. They're out there living and breathing but my son is dead."

Then, Nichols presented a picture of herself with Randon. "This is my son," she said in the video. "Somebody knows who did this to my child, and I'm asking for somebody's help, anybody's."

Before the video finishes, the TikTok star issues one final plea for answers before breaking down in tears.

She later added a comment to her video, saying police "have a lead on 2 individuals."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police in Prichard confirmed to WALA they are following leads in the killing, but no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with any information about the deadly shooting is urged to call Alabama's Investigation Crime Hotline at 800-392-8011.