TikTok Star Could Be Charged After Video of Her Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon Goes Viral

A TikTok star is now facing serious charges after her latest viral stunt.

Charges against Katie Sigmond, 19, are pending following a video of her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon, the national park said in a statement alongside a screengrab of the clip on Facebook.

"Do we really need to say, 'don't hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?' " its statement began.

It explained that on Oct. 26, a TikToker shared a video "showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point."

It added that the community helped confirm the social media celebrity's identity.

The next day, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement found the TikTok star, the park said.

"Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending. Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below," it added.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A spokesperson for the park, Joelle Baird, told The Washington Post that Sigmond could be charged for hitting an object over the canyon and causing a dangerous situation, as well as littering.

It's not clear if Sigmond has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.

Sigmond did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The national park did not identify Sigmond as the TikToker, however, a screen recording shared on Reddit shows the full video being posted from her account. In the clip, Sigmond, who has 6.9 million followers on TikTok and more than 2 million on Instagram, is seen hitting the golf ball before being shocked by her swing.

"how did that happen" Sigmond, who is known for sharing videos of her golf swings as well as pranks, wrote over the video.

Baird also confirmed Sigmond's identity to The Washington Post, noting that she could get up to six months in jail and be ordered to pay $1,000 in fines. The date of her upcoming court appearance was not provided.

In its statement, the Grand Canyon National Park encouraged those who have details on any illegal or concerning activity to call or text the ISB at 888-653-0009, submit an online form at www.nps.gov/ISB, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

The Grand Canyon National Park did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.