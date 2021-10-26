Ali Abulaban allegedly confessed to his mother and police after the shooting

TikTok Star Accused of Killing Estranged Wife After Allegedly Spying on Her with Daughter's iPad

A TikTok star has been accused of spying on his estranged wife before fatally shooting her and a friend he thought she was cheating on him with.

Ali Abulaban has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to jail records obtained by PEOPLE.

On Thursday, Abulaban was arrested after allegedly confessing to the fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Ana Abulaban, 28, and her friend, 29-year-old Cadenas Barron, KNSD reports.

According to prosecutors, Abulaban, who has nearly a million followers on the social media app TikTok, had been living at a hotel and stalking his wife since she told him to move out of their San Diego apartment on Oct. 18.

On Thursday, Abulaban allegedly snuck back into the apartment while his wife was out and downloaded an app with a listening device on his 5-year-old daughter's iPad that was left in a bedroom. He also is accused of trashing the apartment before sneaking back out, Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast said in court Monday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Brast said Abulaban believed his wife had been cheating on him.

Abulaban began listening to the app and hours later heard his wife talking with another man. Angered, he rushed back to the apartment, where he allegedly opened fire on Barron — striking him three times — and his wife, shooting her in the head.

He then allegedly called his mother to confess before picking up his daughter from school, still carrying the murder weapon, CBS News reports.

While driving, Abulaban called police and allegedly confessed. He was taken into custody shortly after.

This was not the first time Abulaban had been violent towards his wife. According to Brast, she filed a police report against her husband last month after he allegedly pushed and injured her.

Attorney information was not available Tuesday. Abulaban remains behind bars without bail, according to jail records. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.