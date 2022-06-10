Toquanna Baker fears her daughter, TiJae, was either lured into a human trafficking scheme or a cult

College Student Is Missing After Calling Home in June and Asking Mom to Rescue Her

A Brooklyn, N.Y., mother is desperate to locate her 23-year-old daughter, who has not returned from a May 1 trip she took to Washington, D.C.

TiJae Baker, an art major in college, travelled to D.C. by train after accepting a job making posters for a woman she had met online.

A rally was held Monday in New York City, calling attention to the case.

Toquanna Baker, TiJae's mother, said she knows her daughter got off the train at D.C.'s Union Station, but that her phone was shut off shortly after she left Brooklyn.

Baker told WABC-TV in New York she has spent the last month searching the streets of Washington, D.C., for any sign of the rising artist, who is in her last year of college.

"After this rally, I'm going right back out there, because I'm going to find my daughter," Baker said, adding she's searched abandoned buildings in her continuing efforts to bring TiJae home.

Baker has had some luck with leads. For instance, she tracked down surveillance footage that shows TiJae in a Maryland nail salon last week.

In the clip, TiJae can be seen pacing back and forth — apparently on a phone, calling home.

Baker said TiJae called home on June 1, and, in a whispered voice, begged to be rescued.

"She said just tell her mother to come get her — now," the missing woman's grandmother, Roxanne Baker, told WABC-TV.

Speaking to CBS News, the worried mother described TiJae as "very humble" and "the sweetest person."

The mother and grandmother drove straight to the salon, but TiJae was gone.

Baker also managed to track down the woman who'd hired TiJae, and provided her name and information to investigators.

TiJae stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs an estimated 130 lbs.

The last time she was seen, she was wearing a black sweater, gray shorts and a white top.

Baker said she fears her daughter was pulled into a human trafficking scheme, or possibly lured into a cult.