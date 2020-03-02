Tennessee Woman Vanished Last Friday as Police Find Her Car on College Campus

Image zoom Tiffany Trull Knoxville Police Department

A Tennessee woman has not been located since she went missing last Friday, according to Knoxville Police.

Tiffany Trull was reported missing that day by an unspecified individual, say police.

A short time later, authorities recovered her car, locating it at the University of Tennessee Research Park at Cherokee Farms near Fort Loudoun Lake.

“Based on evidence at the scene, there is reason to believe that Trull entered the water near the downtown area,” reads a statement from Knoxville Police.

It is unclear at this time if police suspect foul play.

Multiple agencies spent the weekend searching for Trull.

Boats searched the Tennessee River, and has asked that “anyone who owns property along the Tennessee River … check their docks, boathouses, property lines, banks and outbuildings that have not been recently checked.”

Helicopters were also utilized in the search efforts.

Police are also searching for surveillance footage from around the downtown area, for some insight into what may have happened to Trull.

The search was suspended Sunday afternoon.

Trull stands 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 148 lbs, authorities say. She has brown hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue long sleeve shirt and a white hoodie, according to investigators.

Anyone who has any information relevant to this case is urged to call 911 or (865) 215-7317. Tips can also be messaged to the Knoxville Police Department via Facebook.