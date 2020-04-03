Ala. Mom Who Gave Birth to Baby Boy and Then Went Missing Is Found Dead Under Mattress

Image zoom Midfield Police Department

An Alabama mom who had recently given birth to a baby boy was found dead Wednesday after going missing in February, PEOPLE confirms.

Tiffany Smitherman Osborne, 30, who vanished from her Midfield home on Feb. 17, was found in nearby Bessemer at the end of a road often used for illegal trash dumping, Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemens tells PEOPLE.

Her body was wrapped in fabric and concealed under an old mattress, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, Clemens says. Police have not released her cause of death.

Osborne was reported missing by her boyfriend two days after he said she’d left their home to go to a store but then never returned.

Clemens tells PEOPLE that police “have a known suspect out there.” He would not confirm or deny that the boyfriend is the suspect, but he said the boyfriend is “someone we need to look closely at. He had the most contact with her and the last contact with her.”

Osborne’ mom previously told NBC’s Dateline that she and the boyfriend have a 3-month-old baby boy, who was home with the father when Osborne disappeared. Osborne was also the mother of a 7-year-old and a 12-year-old, said the mother, who told Dateline she is now taking care of all three children.

Clemens says the discovery of Osborne’s body is “devastating” for her family. “The manner that this happened: that she was missing and then later found a month-and-a-half later, discarded with no care at all.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bessemer police tip line at 205-428-3541 or Midfield police at 205-923-7575. Tips can be left anonymously.