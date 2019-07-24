In Illinois City, 3 Women Have Mysteriously Been Found Murdered in 2-Week Period

Image zoom Sandra Reckmann, Amanda Legare and Bridgett Williams (from left) Kalmer Memorial Services; Facebook (2)

Illinois state and local police are investigating the shooting deaths of three women — each of which occurred within the last two weeks in East St. Louis.

On Sunday morning, at 4:40 a.m., the body of 38-year-old Amanda Legare was discovered on the side of the road in overgrown vegetation at an intersection in East St. Louis, Calvin Brown of the Illinois State Police said at a press conference Tuesday.

Legare, of Belleville, is the third woman to be found dead in the Washington Park and East St. Louis area over the last two weeks, Brown said.

On July 9, at approximately 5 a.m., the body of 49-year-old Sandra Reckmann, of Alhambra, was found in a patch of overgrown vegetation in Washington Park.

Less than 24 hours later, on July 10 at 3:10 a.m., the body of Bridgett Williams, 53, of Washington Park, was discovered in the John Thornton Memorial Park.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

All three women died of gunshot wounds, had frequented the same locations and were discovered dead early in the morning. They were also connected by their lifestyle, Brown, the department’s acting director of investigations for Zone 6, said.

Despite all these similarities, Brown did not announce that their deaths are connected.

Legare was a mother of 5 children and had recently moved from Michigan, where four of her children live, to East St. Louis to help care for her sick mother, a friend told Fox2.

As of Wednesday, state police have not announced any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 618-346-3760 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.