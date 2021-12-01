Three Victims of Michigan High School Shooting Identified, Including Football Star and Artist

Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17 were killed in a school shooting at Michigan's Oxford High School Tuesday

Authorities have identified the victims of the school shooting in Oxford, Michigan that left three students dead and multiple injured.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office identified the three students killed in the Tuesday shooting as Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

Myre was a linebacker and tight end on the Oxford football team, The New York Times reports. The 16-year-old died in a patrol car while being transported to the hospital by an officer, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said during a news conference Tuesday.

Oxford High School Credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

While being transported by a deputy in a patrol car "due to the severity of his wounds," Myre "died in the car," Bouchard said.

In a tribute to Myre posted to Twitter, the Oxford football team remembered him as "a great young man."

"It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student," they wrote. "Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate."

To date, over 47,000 people have signed a petition to change the name of the Oxford High School stadium to Tate Myre Stadium as of publication time.

Oxford High School The scene outside Oxford High School Tuesday | Credit: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Baldwin was set to graduate high school this year, according to local news outlet ClickOnDetroit. The 17-year-old had already received multiple college acceptances, including some offers for full scholarships.

Baldwin's family said she was an artist who enjoyed drawing, reading and writing, per the local news outlet.

Little information has been revealed about St. Juliana, the third victim of Tuesday's shooting.

Oxford High School Credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Bouchard said during the Tuesday news conference that eight other victims were wounded in the shooting, including a 14-year-old girl in critical condition with gunshot wounds to her neck and chest, and a 14-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in the head.

"She's currently on a ventilator after surgery, so it's looking very tough for this young girl," Bouchard said of the 14-year-old with neck and chest wounds.

One teacher was also wounded in the shooting and is among the eight injured victims, Bouchard said.

Bouchard said authorities received over 100 phone calls and sent cars over to the high school at 12:52 pm local time.

"Within minutes … of their arrival, they had a suspect in custody," the sheriff said during the news conference.

Earlier on Tuesday, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said in a separate news conference that a 15-year-old student at Oxford High School has been identified as a suspect and is currently in custody. According to McCabe, deputies responded to 911 calls "within five minutes" and took the suspect — who is currently unnamed — into custody.

"He did not cause any problems, he gave the weapon up," McCabe said. "He did have the weapon on him at the time. It was a semi-automatic handgun. He fired multiple shots."