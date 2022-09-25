Search Underway for Suspect After 3 People Shot at Pennsylvania Amusement Park

Three people were shot at a popular Pennsylvania amusement park on Saturday night following an altercation between two groups of teenagers, according to Allegheny County Police.

The shooting took place at Kennywood amusement park in West Mifflin, where the three people — two 15-year-old boys and one 39-year-old man — were reportedly injured from gunshot wounds Saturday night. Allegheny County Police shared in a Sunday news release that the shooting followed an altercation in front of the park's Musik Express ride, and that multiple agencies responded around 10:49 p.m.

One 15-year-old was shot in the thigh and is still at a hospital, per the ACP, whereas the 39-year-old was hit in the leg and released following treatment and the other teen is hospitalized with a graze wound and in stable condition.

Others were reportedly treated for "trample" injuries following the events at the amusement park, County Superintendent Christopher Kearns reportedly said during a news conference shared by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist Hannah Wyman.

"The shooting was proceeded by an altercation between two groups of teenage males," Kearns said. "During the altercation, at least one party produced the gunfire and two shots were fired."

Police say they recovered a handgun inside the park. The search for the suspect is ongoing. A video from one Twitter user showed police and emergency vehicles surrounding the park following the shooting.

"Most everyone ran," one man who saw the shooting told WTAE's Mike Valente. "A hundred people just ran out of the park. As soon as everyone heard 'gun,' people just ran and ran and ran."

Gene J Puskar/AP/Shutterstock

On early Sunday morning, Kennywood alerted on Twitter that the park was closed for the night and that "all guests have exited" after the shooting took place on what was the first night of the park's Phantom Fall Fest, per WTAE.

"We are aware of a situation that occurred this evening and are working with local law enforcement. The safety of our guests and Team Members is our top priority," Kennywood shared. "Members of the park's security, Allegheny County, and West Mifflin police departments were already on site and immediately responded."