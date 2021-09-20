A 25-year-old man is in custody after opening fire after a dispute over baby shower gifts

Three People Shot at Pennsylvania Baby Shower Following Dispute Over Gifts

Three People Injured In Shooting At Baby Shower In Kinloch VFD In Westmoreland County

Three People Injured In Shooting At Baby Shower In Kinloch VFD In Westmoreland County

Three people were hospitalized in Pennsylvania after a dispute over gifts at a baby shower led to a shooting, local police report.

Officers from the Lower Burrell Police Department were dispatched to the Kinloch Fire Department on Saturday shortly after 6 p.m. where the celebration was being held in the firehall, according to a news release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the shower, a 25-year-old man got into an argument over gifts before pulling out a gun and shooting three rounds at three attendees, police say. Authorities revealed that three people were injured — a 23-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and a 16-year-old male — and transported to local hospitals to treat their gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries have not been released.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody.

Three People Injured In Shooting At Baby Shower In Kinloch VFD In Westmoreland County Credit: CBS Pittsburgh/Youtube

During a press briefing, Lower Burrell Police Chief John Marhefka said that after a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the incident unfolded when argument between family members "turned physical," CNN reported. Marhefka said as things escalated, "a suspect introduced a nine-millimeter semi-automatic handgun, firing off rounds."

Though law enforcement were called to respond to an active shooter, authorities ensure in the release that this was not an active shooter event but rather an isolated family incident.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Lower Burrell Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment further.