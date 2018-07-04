Three People Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Halloween: Resurrection Actress Daisy McCrackin

Three people were arrested and charged in the alleged kidnapping of Halloween: Resurrection actors Daisy McCrackin and Joseph Capone.

McCrackin, 36, and Capone were at her home in South Los Angeles on May 3 when they were allegedly kidnapped by two men, Keith Stewart and Johntae Jones, and one woman, Amber Neal, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

All three were collectively charged with 17 felony counts including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, grand theft, mayhem, conspiracy and possession for sale of a controlled substance, meth.

Stewart allegedly pistol-whipped Capone before the suspects placed black hoods over the victims’ heads, the news release stated.

They then allegedly drove the two to Jones’ home in Compton, California, where Capone was allegedly stripped naked and starved in a bathtub for 30 hours.

While Capone was held, McCrackin was allegedly driven around to several banks in order to give her alleged kidnappers at least $10,000 for her fellow actor’s release.

McCrackin was allegedly forced to sign a $10,000 check for Neal, who deposited it into her bank account.

A day later, the suspects took McCrackin back to her home and she was able to escape and tell police of what had happened to her and Capone, according to the news release.

Jones and Neal were arrested with a bail set at $1 million each. Stewart’s bail is set at $2.08 million.

So this happened today in Inglewood. The police stopped this woman and drew guns out at her even though (clear as day) she had nothing in her hands. pic.twitter.com/yUAdimc2hC — ricky🚧 (@x__ricardo) July 2, 2018

Their court hearing is set for July 23.

Neal’s arrest was captured on camera by witnesses and shared on Twitter showing her stepping out of her black car with her hands up as she was held at gunpoint. The video was viewed nearly 2 million times by early Tuesday with some questioning why there was so many police with their guns drawn on what appeared to be an unarmed woman, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Variety that the video taken was of Neal.