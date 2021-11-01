Isabel, Remington and Wyatt Cruz may be in the company of 33-year-old Bryan Godfrey

3 Ohio Children — Ages 11, 7 and 5 — Have Been Missing Since Last Wednesday

Ohio authorities are seeking the public's help as they search for three missing children last seen five days ago.

The Shreve Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Isabel Cruz, 7-year-old Remington Cruz and 5-year-old Wyatt Cruz, according to a Facebook post shared last Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The children were last seen on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the area of 325 N Prospect St.

Police say they may in the company of 33-year-old Bryan Godfrey. He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 265 lbs.

It is unclear if Godfrey has any relationship with the children.

Isabel, Remington and Wyatt were last seen traveling in a dark blue Dodge Caravan with an Ohio license plate with the number JLC3641.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

missing Cruz children Credit: Village of Shreve, Ohio

Isabel is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. Remington is described as a white male with short brown hair and brown eyes. Wyatt is described as a white male with short brown hair and brown eyes.

"We need your help," the Facebook post states. "Please check your yard, complex, and vehicle."