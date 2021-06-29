Police Investigating 'Suspicious' Deaths of 3 Children Found in L.A. Home: 'Horrifying Situation'

Two boys and one girl, all under the age of 3, were found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene in Los Angeles, authorities said

Authorities are looking into the "suspicious deaths" of three children under 3 years old who were found dead inside a Los Angeles home on Monday afternoon.

At about 12:45 p.m. local time on Monday, deputies from the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station responded to a call that there were "two small children not breathing at the location," according to a press release.

When first responders arrived, they "discovered three unresponsive children all under the ages of 3 years old," authorities said, adding that they were two boys and one girl. Lifesaving efforts conducted by paramedics were unsuccessful and all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the children's 28-year-old biological mother, who was not identified, is "currently being questioned regarding the incident." Based on preliminary details in the investigation, authorities add, there are "no prior reports of abuse or child neglect to this location or the involved individuals."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sheriff's Lt. Charles Calderaro said that there were no "obvious signs" of trauma and that the causes of death are still being determined.

A man identified as an uncle of the children told local news outlet KCBS of their mom, "It's pretty hard to determine what really happened. I mean, because I know her. I know she would do anything for those kids, and that's what's so hard to understand what happened."

In a statement, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis said she was "devastated to hear of the tragic deaths."

"It is a horrifying situation and my office is working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Department of Children and Family Services to launch a full investigation into the brutal murder of these three innocent children. My office is also leveraging County resources to provide counseling and support for the family and neighboring residents. Support services are also being extended to the firefighters and first responders who were the first ones on-site and witnessed this travesty."

"Although I wish this never occurred, we must do everything possible to ensure no other child endures such a tragedy," Solis concluded.