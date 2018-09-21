Mass Stabbing at N.Y.C. Day Care Seriously Injures Babies and Adults, Including Days-Old Infant

Three infants and two adults were stabbed early Friday morning during an altercation inside an overnight child care business run out of a home in Queens, New York, a police source tells PEOPLE.

All five victims were transported to area hospitals where they remain in serious but stable condition, the source confirms.

The children range in age from 3 days to 1 month old, authorities said at a news conference Friday morning.

The stabbing unfolded shortly before 4 a.m., says the police source.

The 52-year-old suspect — a woman who worked at the facility, in Queens’ Flushing neighborhood — has been apprehended, but formal charges have not yet been filed against her, according to the source. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The source tells PEOPLE the assailant, armed with a kitchen knife, stabbed a female co-worker before going after the babies.

A father of one of the young victims was also stabbed in the leg during the attack, police said at Friday’s news conference. The second adult, a woman, was stabbed in the torso.

The female suspect was located by responding officers in the home’s basement, according to the source. Authorities believe the business was unlicensed.

PEOPLE learns the suspect is being treated for several stab wounds to one of her wrists — injuries that the police source confirms were self-inflicted.

At this time, police have no clear motive for the violence.