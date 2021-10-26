3 Florida Teens Allegedly Stabbed 18-Year-Old with Sword and Hid His Body in Bushes: Report

Dwight "D.J." Grant, 18, was found dead in bushes outside his apartment building days after being reported missing

A trio of teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder in Florida after an 18-year-old high school student was found dead.

Dwight "DJ" Grant was missing for multiple days before his body was found last Tuesday in bushes by his apartment building, according to the Associated Press. Later that week, police arrested three teens in connection to the death — a 17-year-old boy and girl, plus a 16-year-old girl — and charged them with murder in the first degree, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy, the outlet reported.

Last Tuesday, Miramar High School principal Maria Formoso tweeted, "May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace. Please pray for Dwight Grant's family, friends and our community. I spoke with Ms. Grant to offer our condolences on behalf of the Patriot family. We will have grief counselors available on Thursday & Friday. We are here for you."

Police told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel Sunday that part of the security cameras in the area "captured certain aspects of the crime," which helped in the investigation.

According to an arrest affidavit shared with PEOPLE, Grant was stabbed with a knife in the neck and a sword in his chest while in the stairway of the apartment building. The male suspect allegedly plotted the murder because he was upset Grant had allegedly had a relationship with his ex-girlfriend. The suspect was helped by his current girlfriend and another female friend, the investigators asserted in the affidavit.

The document further states that the body was found "badly beaten" with stab wounds, "purposely placed in the bushes to conceal it from normal view." An investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Miramar Police Department told PEOPLE that they would not be offering further comment. It was not immediately clear if the teen suspects have attorneys to reach for comment.

A family friend told WPLG that Grant's mother is "devastated, she really is, because DJ was her world."