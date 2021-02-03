Investigators said the fatal "dispute was exacerbated by a disagreement over snow disposal"

3 Pennsylvania Neighbors Dead in Murder-Suicide After Snow Removal Argument: 'It Was Very Scary'

Three people are dead after an argument over shoveling snow in Pennsylvania earlier this week, multiple outlets report.

On Monday morning, a husband and wife were fatally shot outside their home in Plains Township, and the suspected gunman, a neighbor, was found dead in his home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Associated Press.

The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office later identified the slain couple as 50-year-old James Goy and 48-year-old Lisa Goy, who are survived by a son, 15, who is now staying with grandparents, CNN reported. The shooter was identified as their neighbor across the street, Jeffrey Spaide, 47.

Stefanie Salavantis, Luzerne County district attorney, told the AP that the neighbors had been known to argue in the past, and "the dispute was exacerbated by a disagreement over snow disposal" after the overnight storm Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Plains Township Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

One witness told WYOU that she "heard people yelling and then I heard gunshots and I looked out my window and I saw a gunman and I called 911."

The witness added, "I was on the phone with 911 when I watched the person shoot someone again, so yes it was very scary for me."