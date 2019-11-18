Three Dead in Shooting Outside Oklahoma Wal-Mart, Including Gunman

Image zoom Google Maps

Three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Wal-Mart Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

Shortly before 10: 30 a.m., Duncan police responded to reports of an active shooter at a local Wal-Mart, the police department announced in a Facebook post. One hour later, the department announced in a post that three people were dead after a shooting in the superstore’s parking lot.

Police stated that one woman and one man were found dead in a car and a second man was found dead outside the vehicle. A handful was located on the scene.

One of the deceased was the shooter, according to KSWO.

An owner of a business across the street from the Wal-Mart said the gunman shot himself, USA Today reports. It is unclear what the motive was and whether the shooter knew the victims.

No one has been identified yet.

Duncan is located 80 miles south of Oklahoma City. Police could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new developments.