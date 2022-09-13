Three Children Found Dead at Coney Island Beach, Mother Being Questioned by Police

Police identified the three children as Zachary Merdy, 7, Lilana Merdy, 4, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev

By Christine Pelisek
Published on September 13, 2022 01:28 PM
Police work along a stretch of beach at Coney Island which is now a crime scene after a mother is suspected of drowning her children in the ocean on September 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Three children were found unconscious on the beach near the Coney Island boardwalk early Monday morning. Detectives were trying to question the mother at the local police precinct house after she was picked up two miles down the boardwalk.
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty

Three children were found dead on the beach in Coney Island, New York early Monday.

Police identified the three children as Zachary Merdy, 7, Lilana Merdy, 4, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev.

The children were found around 4:40 a.m. after a relative called 911 indicating "she was concerned that her family member may have harmed her three small children," New York Police Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said at a press conference Monday.

Police have not identified the children's mother. However, multiple news outlets have identified her as 30-year-old Erin Merdy.

Merdy was found with relatives on the boardwalk around 3 a.m. after a second 911 call was placed.

"The mother was soaking wet," Corey said. "Whether she had been out in the rain or whether she had been in the water is all speculative at this point. She was wet, she was barefoot, and she was not communicative to the officers."

Police work along a stretch of beach at Coney Island which is now a crime scene after a mother is suspected of drowning her children in the ocean on September 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Three children were found unconscious on the beach near the Coney Island boardwalk early Monday morning. Detectives were trying to question the mother at the local police precinct house after she was picked up two miles down the boardwalk.
Spencer Platt/Getty

Police were initially called to Merdy's apartment around 1:40 a.m. for a welfare check and met the father of one of the kids who "expressed similar concerns and said he believed the woman and the children were on the boardwalk in Coney Island," Corey said.

Officers began searching for Merdy and her children on the boardwalk and the beach. After Merdy was found the search intensified, said Corey. The children were later discovered about two miles from where police found Merdy.

The children were pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital. Merdy was taken to the police station to be questioned.

At the press conference, Corey said "detective are attempting to speak with her but so far she has not said anything."

A NYPD spokesman said Merdy is currently at a local hospital.

Police stand along a stretch of beach at Coney Island which is now a crime scene after a mother is suspected of drowning her children in the ocean on September 12, 2022 in New York City. Three children were found unconscious on the beach near the Coney Island boardwalk early Monday morning. Detectives were trying to question the mother at the local police precinct house after she was picked up two miles down the boardwalk.
Spencer Platt/Getty

Merdy's aunt Dine Stephen told the Daily Beast that Merdy was struggling with mental health issues.

"Basically, people have mental issues, and that's what needs to be focused on. A lot of people are struggling nowadays, and she was one of them. She struggled."

"No one expected it to get to this level," she said. "But obviously, she's a woman who needs help. She has mental problems. We ask for people to have some grace and understand that. She's not an evil person. She has mental issues that need to be addressed."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Merdy's uncle Eddy Stephen said he "knew she had some mental issues, with depression and stuff like that, but... not to that extent," he said, according to the Daily Beast. "I'm lost for words. We are all shocked by the situation. I don't know what to say."

Zachary's father Derrick Merdy told the New York Times that he had been fighting for custody of his son.

"I was trying to get my son," he said. "Now that's not going to happen."

No charges have been filed against Merdy as of Tuesday.

Related Articles
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
https://www.facebook.com/tara.r.milligan/photos. Facebook Tara Ricker Milligan Teresa, Nora, and Finn Milligan? They were siblings who were killed in a murder-suicide in Maryland. Also need secondary imagery of Marcus Edward Milligan and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan
Maryland Mother and 3 Children Are Fatally Shot by Father in Murder-Suicide: 'Horrific Day'
Cristina Garcia
Mo. Man Allegedly Killed 'Kind and Loving' Wife Before Dousing House with Gasoline with Their 2 Kids Inside
Sonia Loja, Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children Then Killed Herself, Say Authorities
Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children to Death Before Killing Herself: Police
Kassandra Sweeney and her kids Benjamin and Mason killed in New Hampshire
Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Murders of New Hampshire Mother and Her 2 Young Sons
Troy Khoeler found dead
7-Year-Old Reported Missing Found Dead in Washing Machine in Texas Home
Trinity Littlejohn, Aliyah Littlejohn, Kyren Littlejohn
3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide
Molly Cheng drowns herself and 3 children in Vadnais Lake after husband shot himself
Police Say Minnesota Mom Smothered 2 of 3 Kids She Murdered Before Killing Herself
Kim Ebright, Dayton Cowdrey, Tirany L. Savage, Bo Savage
4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition
11-Year-Old Allegedly Fatally Stabbed By Mother Before Stabbing Herself
Arrest Warrant Issued for N.M. Woman Who Allegedly Killed Her Son, 11, and Stabbed Herself
Police set up a perimeter at Vadnais Lake after news of a dead child being pulled out of the lake broke, Friday, July 1, 2022 in Vadnais Heights, Minn. The bodies of two young children have been recovered from the Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
3 Children and a Mother Found Dead After Being Pulled from a Minnesota Lake: 'a Tragic Event'
Tyler Zook, Tyreese Smith
Pa. Football Player Dies in Car Crash Before Teammate and 'Best Friend' Is Found Dead by Suicide Nearby
Harris County Sheriff car
Houston Girl, 9, 'Intentionally Shot' in Domestic Disturbance Day After Boy, 7, Killed in Separate Shooting
Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua Gillard
Michigan Mother and Her 3 Young Children Shot Dead, Surviving Daughter Says She's in 'Total Shock'
Crime scene tape
3 Calif. Children Found Dead After Neighbors Hear Screaming; Mom and Teenage Son Arrested