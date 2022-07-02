3 Children and a Mother Found Dead After Being Pulled from a Minnesota Lake: 'a Tragic Event'
Four bodies were discovered in Minnesota's Vadnais Lake after search and rescue efforts began in the area to investigate multiple homicide cases, according to CBS News.
The body of one child was discovered on Friday, while the mother and two other kids were found Saturday. All three children — two boys and one girl — involved in the incident are under the age of 6, per the outlet.
NBC News reported that the killings could potentially be related to a suicide case that took place in the nearby Maplewood area. There, first responders found a man deceased at a home around 10:30 a.m. local time on Friday.
The individual is believed to be the father of the dead children, police said.
According to the Associated Press, the dead woman's car was located near the lake around 4 p.m. Friday. The shoes of the children were also found on the shore.
"There's nothing more tragic than the loss of young children," Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said during an initial press conference on Friday, per the AP.
Ramsey County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
"This is just a tragic event, and our hearts go out to the family members and the friends involved in this incident," Maplewood police Lt. Joe Seiner said, adding that both cases are still under active investigation, according to CNN.