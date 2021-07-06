Thousands Protest in Spain over Suspected Hate Crime Killing

Samuel Luiz, 24, was attacked outside a nightclub in the city of A Coruña, in northern Spain

Thousands of people protested across Spain Monday condemning the killing of a man who was allegedly beaten to death because he was gay.

Samuel Luiz, 24, was allegedly attacked by several assailants outside a nightclub in the city of A Coruña, in northern Spain, Reuters reports. One of the assailants allegedly used a homophobic slur, according to Reuters, citing the state broadcaster RTVE.

Some of his friends alleged that Luiz was attacked after he walked out of the club to make a video call and two passersby thought he was attempting to record them, The Guardian reports, citing Spain's El Mundo newspaper. According to The Guardian, one of the passersby attacked him, left and then came back with 12 others who beat him.

The nursing assistant later died in a hospital, Reuters reports.

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, condemned the attack Monday.

"I'm confident that the police investigation will soon find those who murdered Samuel and shed light on what happened," he tweeted. "It was a savage and merciless act. We will not take a step backwards when it comes to rights and freedoms and Spain will not tolerate this."

Policía Nacional announced Tuesday night that three men were arrested in the killing, according to The Guardian.

In a statement on Twitter, authorities said those arrested were between the ages of 20 and 25 and lived in A Coruña, The Guardian reports.