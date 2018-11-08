The gunman who opened fire late Wednesday night at a Southern California bar, killing at least 12 people, has been identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, according to authorities.

Long was identified by the Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean at a Thursday morning news conference. Dean previously said that authorities believe the shooter acted alone when he attacked the Borderline Bar & Grill late Wednesday in Thousand Oaks.

Shots were first reported at about 11:20 p.m. The shooter was found dead along with 11 of his victims after authorities entered the bar soon after. Dean said Thursday that the shooter apparently killed himself.

Witnesses told the New York Times that he was dressed in all-black with a hat and jacket and shot a security guard before opening fire onto the crowd while throwing smoke grenades, causing chaos.

“I saw him shoot,” Teylor Whittler told the Times, adding that someone yelled, “Everybody get down.”

“People started running to the back door,” she continued, saying another person told everyone, “Get out — he’s coming.”

While authorities work to identify the victims and contact their family, one name has been released by the sheriff’s office: longtime Sgt. Ron Helus.

Helus served for 29 years in the sheriff’s office and was planning to retire soon, according to the Washington Post. He was one of the first responders on the scene and is being hailed a “hero.”

Authorities said he was shot multiple times as he entered the bar and later died at the hospital.

“He went into save lives, to save other people,” Dean said, according to CNN. “He was totally committed, he gave his all, and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero.”

The scene outside a Thousand Oaks, California, bar where a gunman opened fire on Wednesday MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ron Helus Gun Control: Firearms Training and CCW Instruction Facebook

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted his thanks to the first responders, calling the shooting “terrible.”

The bar was hosting a “College Country Night,” according to the AP and CNN.

The network described Borderline as a popular spot for local college students. On Wednesday evening young adults under 21 were allowed entrance, according to the Times.

“[It’s] just a place you go to hang out with friends,” witness Holden Harrah told CNN. “Just have fun as young adults.”

Savannah Stafseth, who had been cut on her arms, said outside the bar, according to the Los Angeles Times. “There are no words. Those are my people…It’s just not fair. It’s not fair.”