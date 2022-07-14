The unidentified 14-year-old will be charged as an adult in connection with the June 24 death of James Lambert

Third Teenager Accused of Killing 73-Year-Old Man With Traffic Cone Turns Herself In

A 14-year-old girl has turned herself over to authorities in connection with the beating death of James Lambert in Philadelphia.

The teenager, who has not been identified, will be charged as an adult, with third-degree murder for her role in the June 24 crime, a spokesman for the Philadelphia County District Attorney told NBC Philadelphia Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The development comes one day after 14-year-old Richard Jones was charged as an adult for the crime after turning himself in for assaulting 73-year-old Lambert with a traffic cone.

Jones's unidentified 10-year-old brother also turned himself over to police on Monday, reported FoxNews29.

The three juveniles were among seven captured on video who allegedly attacked Lambert.

​​Last week, police released a surveillance video of the assault, which happened around 2:30 a.m on June 24.

The suspects were described as four Black males and three Black females "who appear to be in their early to mid-teens," authorities added in their blotter statement.

"The teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground causing injuries to his head," the Philadelphia Police Department added in a statement.

Lambert was hospitalized and died of his injuries the following day, the Philadelphia Police Department added.

Earlier this week, police in Philadelphia urged the parents of the other people involved in the murder to reach out.