The arrests come more than three years after the alleged murder of 27-year-old Egypt Covington

Third Suspect Accused in Fatal Shooting of Mich. Singer Whose Hands Were Bound with Christmas Lights

Authorities continue to unravel the mystery behind the alleged murder of a Michigan woman found dead in her home in 2017 with a gunshot behind her ear and her hands bound by Christmas lights.

Charges against a third suspect in the death of Egypt Covington, 27, a popular singer from Van Buren Township, were announced Thursday by Michigan State Police via Twitter.

Shandon Ray Groom, 28, from Toledo, Ohio, was arraigned on charges of felony murder and first-degree home invasion. The charges are the same levied earlier against Shane Evans, 31, of Sumpter Township. Another man, Timothy Moore, 34, of Toledo, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, possessing a firearm as a felon and four counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, reports the Detroit Free Press.

It was unclear whether any of the three had yet entered a plea or retained attorneys to speak on their behalf, and no motive has been revealed. "The investigation continues," according to the state police.

The arrests of the suspects have all come since November. A fourth person was also arrested, but has since been released and was not identified publicly, reports the Free Press.

The victim's brother, D'Wayne Turner, called on anyone with additional information to speak up.

"We're just moving like lightning speed and accomplishing things," he told the newspaper. He later added: "Everything that has happened has come because of the community and MSP coming together and bringing all the information and there's still more information out there that's needed."

In the interim between the alleged murder and the arrests, Covington's family, frustrated by a local township investigation that failed to produce charges sooner, had created the Facebook group Justice for Egypt: The Truth Behind the Investigation and urged the state police to step in.

Covington's body was discovered by her boyfriend in her home on June 23, 2017, one day after she'd last been seen alive at a yoga class.