Third Suspect, 16, Arrested in Fla. After Killings of 3 Teens

Tahj Brewton was taken into custody on Saturday in Groveland, Florida, by the United States Marshals, with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

By
Published on April 10, 2023 11:39 AM
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, just south of Groveland, Florida, the United States Marshals, with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, captured Tahj Brewton. Brewton was arrested on his outstanding warrants for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of three teenagers in Florida.

Tahj Brewton, 16, was taken into custody on Saturday in Groveland, Florida, by the United States Marshals, with assistance of the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Brewton had been the subject of a search by authorities since two other juveniles — Christopher Atkins, 12, and Robert Robinson, 17 — were arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killings that happened in less than a 48 hour period between March 30 and April 1 in Ocklawaha, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Brewton was arrested on his outstanding warrants for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and tampering with an electronic monitoring device, authorities said. Additional charges are forthcoming, they added.

Layla Silvernail; Camille Quarles
Layla Silvernail (left) and Camille Quarles. GoFundMe (2)

Layla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and a 17-year-old boy who has yet to be identified were all found shot to death in three separate locations, authorities and loved ones said earlier this month.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said last week in a press conference that he believed all three victims were involved in burglaries and robberies, and both the victims and suspects were allegedly "associated with a gang."

"Basically, in simple terms there is no honor among thieves," the sheriff said. "And at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them."

Silvernail was the first victim to be found by investigators just before 11 p.m on March 30, PEOPLE previously reported. She was discovered on the side of the road, suffering from a gunshot wound. The girl was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The next morning, around 8 a.m., deputies said a 17-year-old boy who'd been fatally shot was located on the side of the road on SE 94th Street and SE 188th Court. His identity has not been revealed.

Then on April 1, at about 12:30 p.m., investigators found the body of Quarles inside the trunk of Silvernail's abandoned car which was partially submerged near the edge of a small lake on Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace, the sheriff said. She had also been fatally shot.

The teenage girls' families have since started GoFundMe accounts to offset funeral costs. "No one deserves this no matter what," Quarles' fundraiser said. "These kids had a full life ahead of them!"

