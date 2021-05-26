3rd Person Dead in 'Horrific' New Jersey House Party Shooting

Braylin Holmes, 19, died on Monday night, succumbing to injuries she sustained during the shooting, according to a press release from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General

A third person has died after a gunman opened fire at a house party in Cumberland County, New Jersey, on Saturday night.

Braylin Holmes, 19, died on Monday night, succumbing to injuries she sustained during the shooting, according to a press release from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

Holmes was the youngest and most seriously injured of 12 people who were rushed to the hospital on Saturday, according to FOX29.

Two other victims — a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman — were found dead at the scene, New Jersey State Police said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday. Holmes was not identified at the time, but police said "one of the confirmed 12 victims sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition."

So far, two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but neither have been identified by police as the suspected shooter, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The shooting took place around 11:50 p.m. local time at a residence on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township.

New Jersey shooting Credit: Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Melissa Helmbrecht, an employee of Hopeloft — a local advocacy group for at-risk young people — told NBC10 that several members of the group were at the party when the shooting occurred.

"It was hundreds of people, our neighbors, who were just getting together because it was the first really warm, nice night," said Helmbrecht. "There were a lot of parties and get-togethers throughout the community, and this was probably the biggest."

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he was "grateful for the swift response of law enforcement" to the shooting and urged the public to assist police if they have any information regarding the shooting.

"Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws," Murphy said. "No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield."