Thieves Steal $200K Worth of Antique Props from the Set of The Crown

Approximately $200,000 worth of unique props were stolen from the set of Netflix's The Crown during a heist earlier this month.

Around 350 antiques were taken while the show was production for its fifth and final season — which is set to debut in November — in Mexborough, England.

"We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," a Netflix spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

The spokesperson said that the stolen property should not affect the ongoing production of the drama series and "replacements will be sourced."

The missing items include a replica of the 1897 Imperial Coronation coach egg by Fabergé, 12 sets of silver candelabras, seven gold candelabras, a clock face of a William IV grandfather clock, Russian religious icons, a 10-piece silver dressing table set and Saint-Louis gilt crystal glassware and decanters, according to Antiques Trade Gazette.

"The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale," Alison Harvey, the show's set decorator, told Antiques Trade Gazette. "However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry."

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the robbery of the items from three cars near one of the show's filming locations, according to Variety.

"Police were called at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday 16 February following a report of theft from vehicles at Pastures Road, Doncaster," a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told Variety. "It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken."

The spokesperson added, "Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry."

The fifth season of The Crown will focus on 1990 to 1997 and feature a new cast, including Dominic West playing Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.