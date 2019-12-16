Thieves Reportedly Steal $67 Million in Jewelry From Home of British Heiress Near Kensington Palace

Image zoom Tamara Ecclestone and Jay Rutland Mike Marsland/Getty

Burglars allegedly raced off with $67 million worth of jewelry stolen from the mansion of a Formula 1 heiress who lives near Kensington Palace on one of London’s most exclusive streets when the family was away on holiday Friday night.

Tamara Ecclestone, the model and TV personality who is the daughter of former Formula One Group chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, and her husband Jay Rutland, were gone from their 57-room property when police responded just after 11 p.m., reports CNN.

Detective Sgt. Matthew Pountney, of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said security officers within the building had alerted the agency about “three males being present inside the property,” and that “a fast-paced investigation is under way to locate the suspects and missing items,” reports the BBC.

“At this time we are investigating this as an isolated burglary and we are retaining an open mind around other lines of inquiry,” said Pountney.

“I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion,” said a spokesman for Ecclestone, according to the BBC. “Internal security are co-operating with police in this matter.”

The spokesman added: “Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.”

According to The Sun, items taken from two safes in the couple’s home included rings and earrings as well as a $107,000 Cartier bangle that had been a wedding gift.

A source quoted by the tabloid reportedly said, “This is the most shocking burglary because it is one of the most secure houses in London on one of the most secure streets in London.”

The source added: “Whoever did this was in the house for 50 minutes in total and had time to smash open the safes that are hidden in Tamara’s dressing room and Jay’s dressing room. Neither would be easy to find.”

Forbes magazine reported that the gated home at No. 8 Kensington Palace Garden is across the street from Kensington Palace, home to Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.