2 Beloved Therapy Pigs Found Beaten to Death in Kentucky: 'We Are Hurt, Angry, Sad, Lost'

A Kentucky woman is on the hunt for a “sadistic” killer after she says her two beloved therapy pigs were brutally murdered.

Sunnie Howell went to an anniversary dinner with her husband last week, leaving her three pigs — Pygrawk, Honey and Gypsy — locked in a shed in her backyard, she told local Fox affiliate WDRB.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But when she returned, she discovered the shed door’s latches had been unlocked – and Pygrawk and Honey dead.

“We realized her eye socket had been smashed, and she had blood coming out of her ear,” Howell told local CBS affiliate WLKY of the animals’ injuries. “It looked like he had been bludgeoned with something, maybe a sledgehammer or something.”

Gypsy was unharmed, but suffered some slight bruising, and remains in a funk without her fellow potbellies.

RELATED VIDEO: Therapy Pigs Bring Holiday Cheer to Tampa General Hospital

“She stays depressed when she’s out there by herself,” Howell said. “She hides underneath the house sometimes.”

According to Howell, Pygrawk and Honey were fixtures within the community, and were frequently used as therapy pigs in places like hospitals and nursing homes.

“These pigs were here to love people and be loved, and that was their only job: to be loved,” she told WLKY.

RELATED: Therapy Pigs Thunder and Bolt Are Happy to Trade Belly Scratches and Hugs for Smiles

Howell has filed a report with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office to try and find the culprit, and has also raised more than $1,300 as a reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

“If it’s not one person doing this, then we have several sick, sadistic people,” she told local NBC affiliate WAVE.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: San Francisco Airport’s New Therapy Pig Can Comfort You On Standby

“We never expected to be put in the position that we are in now. We never expected to lose our babies like this. We never knew we could feel such an array of emotions all at once,” Howell wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “I am going to be focusing on our family, Gypsy, and I intend to get back into my normal routine as soon as possible.”

She continued, “We do not want the negativity to change how we are and who we are. Yes we are hurt, angry, sad, lost, and a number of other emotions. We will still have to continue on with our day to day.”