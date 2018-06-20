Therapist Unhappy With Her Manicure Allegedly Dragged Salon Employee Across Parking Lot with Her BMW

A 28-year-old Indiana woman has been arrested for allegedly dragging a nail salon employee with her car in a dispute that started because she didn’t like her manicure.

Charley Fowler, of Valparaiso, was allegedly unhappy with the work done on her nails at Diamond Nails & Spa. According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, salon employees alleged she refused an offer to fix the work and left without paying about $30 for the service.

Fowler, who works as a mental health therapist, later told police she was planning to wait in her car for authorities to arrive when employees allegedly began beating on her window. According to the police report, she began backing out of the parking lot, allegedly dragging a male employee of the salon across the parking lot.

Charley Fowler Porter County Sheriff's Office

Fowler was charged with misdemeanor theft and criminal recklessness, PEOPLE confirms.

An attorney for Fowler denies that the event was a crime, and says that it should be handled in civil court.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“This was a dispute over services,” attorney Bob Harper told NWI Times. “Does anyone think she went in there with the intent to steal? Police are not supposed to get involved in civil disputes. They are not judges.”

Police have released surveillance videos of the incident. In one video, shown above, Fowler seems to be complaining about her nails to an employee of the salon. She leaves the building, followed by an employee.

Fowler has not yet entered a plea. No initial hearing had been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.