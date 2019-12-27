Behavioral Therapist at Autism Center Accused of Sexual Encounters with Teen Student

Image zoom Victoria J.S. West Joplin Police

A behavioral therapist who worked at a Missouri autism treatment center has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old student in a local public park, authorities say.

PEOPLE confirms that Victoria West of Joplin, Missouri, has been charged with two felony counts of sexual contact with a student.

Authorities received a confidential tip about West’s alleged sexual affair with the boy. They opened an investigation on Dec. 4 and began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

According to a statement from Joplin Police, investigators determined that West and the teen allegedly had sex on “multiple occasions at Schifferdecker Park.”

West was employed as a behavioral therapist at the Leffen Center for Autism. According to its website, the center offers “independent living skills instruction, social skills instruction, specialized autism assessment, family support services and transition planning to clients age 13 and older with a diagnosis of an autism spectrum disorder.”

It is unclear how long West worked at the center. She has since been fired.

While the age of consent in Missouri is 17, adults in educational authority can still be charged with sex offenses against their students.

The Joplin Globe reports West is being held under house arrest with an ankle monitor. She has been prohibited from contact with children.

West has not yet entered a plea and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf. She did not immediately return PEOPLE’s message for comment.