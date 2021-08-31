Elizabeth Holmes, 37, gave birth to a baby boy less than two months ago

What to Know About the Case of Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos Founder Accused of Fraud, as Trial Begins

Barring a last-minute plea deal, the long-awaited, oft-delayed federal fraud and conspiracy trial of Theranos founder — and new mom — Elizabeth Holmes is finally set to begin inside a central California court.

Jury selection starts Tuesday inside the Peckham Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, and is expected to last two days, a court official confirms.

If convicted, Holmes — the subject of an HBO documentary as well as a forthcoming Hulu miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried — could be sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

The start of the trial had been delayed multiple times because of pandemic-related restrictions and the defendant's pregnancy. Holmes, 37, gave birth to a baby boy in July.

Holmes first rose to prominence in 2014, as the CEO of healthcare start-up Theranos.

However, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur became infamous some 20 months later, after being accused of an "elaborate years-long" fraud that duped millions of investors.

Federal authorities allege that Holmes misled patients and physicians about the efficacy of her company's blood tests. She's also accused of lying to investors in 2015, telling them that Theranos would generate $1 billion in revenue when she allegedly knew the company would only generate a few hundred thousand dollars that year.

Born in Washington, D.C., to an Enron executive father and a congressional committee staffer mother, Holmes spent the majority of her youth in Houston, Texas. Holmes studied chemical engineering at Stanford University, but never earned a degree, dropping out in 2003 to launch Theranos.

The baritone-voiced Holmes, who'd always feared needles and hated having her blood drawn, sought to revolutionize the healthcare industry by developing a method of comprehensive testing from just a few drops of blood instead of several vials.

By the fall of 2014, the company she first started in 2003 was valued at $9 billion.

A 2015 article by Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou was the first to question the claims Holmes had made. Carreyrou went on to write a tell-all book about Holmes and Theranos titled Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.

His initial report suggested the product Holmes was selling — a minimally invasive blood test that could perform a variety of tests with minor amounts of blood on a machine she called The Edison — did not work and that the company was using outside technology and other subterfuge to fake positive test results.

The article triggered other exposés on Theranos and attracted the attention of federal authorities.

In the spring of 2018, Holmes and her former company president, Sunny Balwani, were charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A tenth wire fraud charge was filed against Holmes in 2020.

In 2019, the turtleneck-donning Holmes got engaged to William "Billy" Evans, the 29-year-old father of her son, William.

Evans' grandparents founded the Evans Hotel Group, which currently owns and operates three major resorts in California.

Holmes and Balwani are accused of "raising more than $700 million from investors through an elaborate, years-long fraud in which they exaggerated or made false statements about the company's technology, business, and financial performance," reads a statement from the Department of Justice, issued in the wake of the arrests.

Both defendants entered not guilty pleas. Balwani will be tried separately in January.

Several Theranos patients are expected to be called as witnesses at the trial. It's also likely former Theranos board members and investors such as former United States Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and former United States Secretary of Defense James Mattis will testify.

Prosecutors have openly boasted that their evidence against Holmes is airtight.

Meanwhile, it was revealed in court filings unsealed over the weekend that Holmes intends on taking the stand in her own defense to accuse Balwani of using psychological, emotional and sexual abusive tactics to manipulate and control her.

Balwani's lawyers called the allegations of abuse "salaciously inflammatory."