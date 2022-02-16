Simon Leviev is no longer on Tinder, but he is a free man. Here's what he's been up to since the release of Netflix's true-crime documentary

Where Is Simon Leviev From The Tinder Swindler Now?

Netflix shocked audiences with its true-crime documentary The Tinder Swindler, but the story isn't over quite yet.

The film, which hit the streaming service on Feb. 2, tells the true and incredibly wild story of a man named Shimon Hayut, who posed as Simon Leviev and claimed to be the son of a diamond mogul on the popular dating app, Tinder.

Under his false identity, he would charm women and persuade to loan him money, swindling an estimated $10 million from people across the globe.

Perhaps even more shocking than all of his crimes? He's walking free and pursuing a Hollywood career — while the women he swindled remain in debt to this day.

Though he was convicted of fraud, theft, and forgery and sentenced to 15 months in prison in December 2019, he was released early only five months later.

Here's everything to know about where Simon Leviev is now and what he's been up to since the Netflix documentary's release.

Is Simon Leviev Still on Tinder?

Though Leviev was still on Tinder when the documentary was released, the dating app has since banned him from the platform.

"We have conducted internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is no longer active on Tinder under any of his known aliases," Tinder said in a statement to Variety.

The day before the documentary was released, Tinder also added new guidelines entitled "Romance Scams: How to Protect Yourself Online," while also noting that scammers use the platform to prey on "vulnerable" people "looking for love," as reported by The Washington Post.

The Tinder Swindler Credit: Netflix

Is Simon Leviev on Social Media?

Though Leviev is no longer allowed to use Tinder, he was still very active on Instagram following the release of the documentary. His account, @simon_leviev_official, had even gained over 200,000 followers.

Shortly after the documentary's release, according to The Tab, Leviev said his Instagram account was hacked and deleted, causing him to create a new profile; he then returned to the original account and claimed it was all resolved.

As of Feb. 16, the Instagram account, @simon_leviev_official, appears to be down again. There was also previously a TikTok account that claimed to be him, although that has not been confirmed.

What Does Simon Leviev Do For a Living?

Leviev previously had a website (which is currently inactive), which offered business advice for $300.

Now, it seems like Leviev is setting his sights on Hollywood. According to Entertainment Tonight, "he has signed on with a talent manager, Gina Rodriguez of Gitoni Inc., in hopes of pursuing a career in the entertainment industry." The publication also adds that he is "looking into a potential podcast, hosting a dating show, and/or writing a book."

Interestingly enough, the news of Leviev signing with a talent manager comes after reports that Netflix is eyeing to turn the hit documentary into a full-fledged movie, according to Variety. Sources tell the publication that "the conversation is in early stages, and that the tone of a potential film is still being worked out."