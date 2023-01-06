Here's What Todd and Julie Chrisley Can Expect When They Report to Florida Federal Prisons: 'No Country Club'

The Florida federal prisons Todd and Julie Chrisley are preparing to report to later this month are "no country club," according to one legal expert.

In November, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined prison term of 19 years, after a jury convicted the couple of a multimillion dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme.

Per documents obtained by PEOPLE, on Jan. 17, Todd, 54, will begin his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie, 49, will spend the next seven years two and a half hours away at Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna.

"It's still confinement," veteran defense attorney Paul Cambria tells PEOPLE, "but a camp is the best place to be."

"They're almost like a college dormitory situation. There's usually no fences or barbed wire, or things like that. There's obviously monitors and cameras and so on, but it is a fairly relaxed atmosphere."

According to the Bureau of Prisons, FPC Pensacola is a male-only, minimum security prison camp that sits on 23 acres.

According to a 2022 Prison Rape Elimination Act Audit Report, the camp averages a daily population of about 324 inmates between the ages of 22 to 80. The facility offers counseling programs, vocational training, and an "inmate workforce to support Navy operations," including at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, predominantly in the areas of "grounds maintenance and common labor-type work," the report reads.

On the other hand, FCI/FPC Marianna is considered a medium security institution, with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. About 1,000 inmates, including both men and women, are confined to the institution, while about 200 others are imprisoned in the camp area, per the Bureau of Prisons. The facility offers educational opportunities, wellness instruction and team and individual sports activities, among other recreational programs, according to its 2021 Prison Rape Elimination Act Audit Report.

"The camps are basically for white collar, non-violent — a lot of dollars-and-cents kind of crimes," says Cambria, "things where violence is not involved." The population typically consists of "business people, professionals, lawyers, doctors, dentists and accountants," he adds.

Both Todd and Julie will be given more freedom, as opposed to other prisons, and will be allowed to "move around the campus, so to speak," Cambria says. "It isn't like they're locked in a cell."

Family will be allowed to visit, and subject to approval by prison staff, the couple may be allowed to communicate with each other via phone calls and email, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Following their respective prison terms, the couple will each serve three years supervised release, according to the Northern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Chrisleys are appealing their convictions. In a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE, their attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP said, in part, "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."