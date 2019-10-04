'The Devil Can't Hurt You:' Mom Tells Kids To Unbuckle Seat Belts Before Driving Into Tree: Police

Image zoom A picture of the wrecked van Ocala Fire Rescue

Moments before steering her minivan directly into a palm tree, police in Florida allege a 36-year-old woman instructed her four children to unbuckle their seat belts and stretch their arms out before them.

According to WKMG, one of Calicia Williams’ children told police in the ambulance en route to the hospital Wednesday her mother yelled out, “Lord Jesus, save me!” as the vehicle slammed into the tree.

The Ocala Times reports the child allegedly told cops that, immediately afterwards, Williams told them, “The devil can’t hurt you, he only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us.”

WMKG cites investigators from the Ocala Police Department who alleged Williams was rambling about voodoo and a hex she believed her husband cast on her and the kids.

The crash happened at 2 p.m. and according to WCJB, police claim they still cannot say for sure why Williams allegedly drove into the tree on purpose.

Local reports indicate Williams’ seat belt was fastened at the time of the crash, and that the road showed no signs she ever braked as the van careened towards the palm tree.

Image zoom The front end of the crashed minivan Ocala Fire Rescue

The children, who are between the ages of 7 and 13, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The nature of those injuries was not disclosed to the press.

Williams is charged with four counts of attempted murder, to which she’s yet to enter formal pleas.

She remains in custody without bail and it was unclear Friday if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.